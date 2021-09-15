Barclays Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Underweight

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

