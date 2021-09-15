Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 238.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

BARC opened at GBX 180.82 ($2.36) on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

