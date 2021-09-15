Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.556 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.