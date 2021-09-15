Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

