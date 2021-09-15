Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little Purchases 3,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BATL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at $358,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

