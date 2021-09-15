BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.