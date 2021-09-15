Beefy.Finance Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and $3.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,139.80 or 0.02400200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00109884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00557448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

