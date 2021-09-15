Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $247.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

