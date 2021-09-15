Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.