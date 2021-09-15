Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,570 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE SU opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.