Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

IXJ opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

