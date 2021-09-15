Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

