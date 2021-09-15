Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 19,766 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 473,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

