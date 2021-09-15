BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 463,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

