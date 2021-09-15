BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 10,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.