BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $913.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $904.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.