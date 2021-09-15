BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 273,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,233,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,015. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

