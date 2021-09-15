BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,790 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.