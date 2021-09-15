BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.