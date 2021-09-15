BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

