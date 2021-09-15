Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.10. Berry shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,540 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

