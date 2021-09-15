BHP Group (LON:BHP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,322.86 ($30.35).

BHP opened at GBX 2,026 ($26.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,234.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.28. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

