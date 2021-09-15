BIDR Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00179756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.91 or 0.99757942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.17 or 0.07121904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00865625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.