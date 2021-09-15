BiFi (BIFI) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $114,491.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.08 or 0.00562309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

