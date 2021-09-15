Binemon Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and $3.91 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.84 or 0.99832022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.94 or 0.07130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00867613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 985,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

