Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

