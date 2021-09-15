Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.97. 6,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,735. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

