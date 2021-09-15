BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.92 and last traded at $324.53. 29,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,062,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.