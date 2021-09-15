BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.92 and last traded at $324.53. 29,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,062,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
