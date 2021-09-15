BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 153,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,150. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.