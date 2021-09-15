Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $19.07 or 0.00040063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $217.69 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007778 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017776 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,110 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

