Bitzeny Trading 8% Lower This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $291,024.50 and $418.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00390422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.