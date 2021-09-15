Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE BGX opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

