Blocknet Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $25,623.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,017,565 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

