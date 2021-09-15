Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 388,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

