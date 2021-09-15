Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $250.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,031. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

