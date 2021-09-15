Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sanofi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Sanofi by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 14,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,122. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

