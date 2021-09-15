Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,242 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 3.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. 15,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

