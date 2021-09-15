BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $46,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

