Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

BLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BLX stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

