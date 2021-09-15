Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $121.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 235,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,391. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 1.32.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

