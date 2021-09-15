Bottos Price Reaches $0.0017 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $902,640.69 and $5,211.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00836662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

