Bp Plc Has $51.62 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164,754 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

