Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.