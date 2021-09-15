Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Braveheart Resources
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.