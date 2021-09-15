Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.28 ($99.16).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.86. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

