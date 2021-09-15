Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.28 ($99.16).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.86. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.