Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

