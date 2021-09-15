Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.90. 21,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

