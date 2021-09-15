Brighton Jones LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,230. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

