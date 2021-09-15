BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.