BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,876 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $199.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

