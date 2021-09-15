BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

